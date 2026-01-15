Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DELL, HII, Q

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) saw options trading volume of 2,713 contracts, representing approximately 271,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of HII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,600 underlying shares of HII. Below is a chart showing HII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:
And Qnity Electronics Inc (Symbol: Q) options are showing a volume of 8,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 863,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of Q's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of Q. Below is a chart showing Q's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DELL options, HII options, or Q options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: SHO shares outstanding history
PRTY Historical Stock Prices
Lam Research DMA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.