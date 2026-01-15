Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DELL, HII, Q

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL), where a total of 27,358 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.9% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026 , with 2,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 233,600 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (Symbol: HII) saw options trading volume of 2,713 contracts, representing approximately 271,300 underlying shares or approximately 44.6% of HII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 607,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $430 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 556 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,600 underlying shares of HII. Below is a chart showing HII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $430 strike highlighted in orange:

And Qnity Electronics Inc (Symbol: Q) options are showing a volume of 8,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 863,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of Q's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 2,008 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,800 underlying shares of Q. Below is a chart showing Q's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

