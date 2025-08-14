Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DDOG, AMBA, NVRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total of 29,055 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 5,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,300 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 2,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 253,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,900 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enviri Corp (Symbol: NVRI) options are showing a volume of 3,394 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 339,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of NVRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 704,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,900 underlying shares of NVRI. Below is a chart showing NVRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

