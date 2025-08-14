Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DDOG, AMBA, NVRI

August 14, 2025 — 03:39 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG), where a total of 29,055 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 5,753 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 575,300 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 2,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 253,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.4% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 523,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,089 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,900 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enviri Corp (Symbol: NVRI) options are showing a volume of 3,394 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 339,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.2% of NVRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 704,865 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 316,900 underlying shares of NVRI. Below is a chart showing NVRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DDOG options, AMBA options, or NVRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
