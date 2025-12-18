Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DAVE, HOOD, GOOG

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 221,008 contracts, representing approximately 22.1 million underlying shares or approximately 77.8% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 11,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 205,931 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 12,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DAVE options, HOOD options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
