Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DAVE, HOOD, GOOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dave Inc (Symbol: DAVE), where a total of 3,485 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 348,500 underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.4% of DAVE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 408,120 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 144,800 underlying shares of DAVE. Below is a chart showing DAVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 221,008 contracts, representing approximately 22.1 million underlying shares or approximately 77.8% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring December 26, 2025, with 11,362 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) options are showing a volume of 205,931 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 20.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 28.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 12,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DAVE options, HOOD options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

