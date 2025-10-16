Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DASH, ALKS, MDB

Alkermes plc (Symbol: ALKS) options are showing a volume of 8,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 802,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of ALKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of ALKS. Below is a chart showing ALKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 7,595 contracts, representing approximately 759,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DASH options, ALKS options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
