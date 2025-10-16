Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DASH, ALKS, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total of 13,168 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025 , with 1,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Alkermes plc (Symbol: ALKS) options are showing a volume of 8,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 802,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of ALKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of ALKS. Below is a chart showing ALKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 7,595 contracts, representing approximately 759,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DASH options, ALKS options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.