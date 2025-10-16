Markets
DASH

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DASH, ALKS, MDB

October 16, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in DoorDash Inc (Symbol: DASH), where a total of 13,168 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.4% of DASH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 1,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,700 underlying shares of DASH. Below is a chart showing DASH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Alkermes plc (Symbol: ALKS) options are showing a volume of 8,021 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 802,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.4% of ALKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 4,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 400,000 underlying shares of ALKS. Below is a chart showing ALKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) saw options trading volume of 7,595 contracts, representing approximately 759,500 underlying shares or approximately 43.1% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $315 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 437 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 43,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $315 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
