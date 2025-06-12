Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CYTK, GOOG, HOFT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Cytokinetics Inc (Symbol: CYTK), where a total of 7,451 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 745,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of CYTK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 4,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 402,300 underlying shares of CYTK. Below is a chart showing CYTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 127,044 contracts, representing approximately 12.7 million underlying shares or approximately 45.7% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $175 strike put option expiring June 13, 2025, with 8,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 864,000 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hooker Furnishings Corp (Symbol: HOFT) options are showing a volume of 261 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 26,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.4% of HOFT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 58,795 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 18,200 underlying shares of HOFT. Below is a chart showing HOFT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

