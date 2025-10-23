Markets
CVX

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVX, FITB, GTX

October 23, 2025 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 30,018 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025, with 3,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,900 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) saw options trading volume of 46,231 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of FITB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 26,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of FITB. Below is a chart showing FITB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Garrett Motion Inc (Symbol: GTX) options are showing a volume of 10,870 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of GTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,300 underlying shares of GTX. Below is a chart showing GTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVX options, FITB options, or GTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Funds Holding XYZY
 CNAM Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VHAQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding XYZY-> CNAM Historical Stock Prices-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VHAQ-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CVX
FITB
GTX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.