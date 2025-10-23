Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVX, FITB, GTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX), where a total of 30,018 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.1% of CVX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring October 24, 2025 , with 3,609 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 360,900 underlying shares of CVX. Below is a chart showing CVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) saw options trading volume of 46,231 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of FITB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 26,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of FITB. Below is a chart showing FITB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:

And Garrett Motion Inc (Symbol: GTX) options are showing a volume of 10,870 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of GTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,300 underlying shares of GTX. Below is a chart showing GTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

