Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVX, FITB, GTX

Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB) saw options trading volume of 46,231 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46% of FITB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $44 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 26,445 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of FITB. Below is a chart showing FITB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $44 strike highlighted in orange:
And Garrett Motion Inc (Symbol: GTX) options are showing a volume of 10,870 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of GTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $13 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 5,393 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,300 underlying shares of GTX. Below is a chart showing GTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVX options, FITB options, or GTX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
