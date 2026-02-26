Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVNA, PCT, MU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 76,783 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 130.8% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 6,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,100 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) options are showing a volume of 38,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.2% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 7,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,500 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 432,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 43.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 31,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

