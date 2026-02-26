Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVNA, PCT, MU

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) options are showing a volume of 38,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.2% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 7,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,500 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 432,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 43.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 31,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, PCT options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks
YALA Videos
RYE Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.