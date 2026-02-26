Markets
CVNA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVNA, PCT, MU

February 26, 2026 — 03:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 76,783 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 130.8% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,381 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 638,100 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

PureCycle Technologies Inc (Symbol: PCT) options are showing a volume of 38,406 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 119.2% of PCT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 7,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 766,500 underlying shares of PCT. Below is a chart showing PCT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 432,273 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 43.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring February 27, 2026, with 31,548 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, PCT options, or MU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks
 YALA Videos
 RYE Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
High-Yield Canadian Real Estate Stocks-> YALA Videos-> RYE Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CVNA
PCT
MU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.