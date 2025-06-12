Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVNA, DLR, SN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total volume of 110,223 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 11.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 314.4% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 20,284 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 27,344 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 163.9% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,300 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

And SharkNinja Inc (Symbol: SN) saw options trading volume of 22,507 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 148.2% of SN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 10,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SN. Below is a chart showing SN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

