Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVNA, DLR, SN

Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 27,344 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 163.9% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 6,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 699,300 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And SharkNinja Inc (Symbol: SN) saw options trading volume of 22,507 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 148.2% of SN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 10,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of SN. Below is a chart showing SN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
