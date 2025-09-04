Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CVNA, CHTR, NEXT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total volume of 15,538 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.9% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $410 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025 , with 1,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,500 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $410 strike highlighted in orange:

Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) saw options trading volume of 11,317 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 62.9% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $330 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 3,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,000 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $330 strike highlighted in orange:

And NextDecade Corp (Symbol: NEXT) saw options trading volume of 15,994 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of NEXT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 6,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 692,300 underlying shares of NEXT. Below is a chart showing NEXT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

