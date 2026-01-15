Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CTRA, AMAT, JBHT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA), where a total volume of 65,039 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 84.4% of CTRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 9,346 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 934,600 underlying shares of CTRA. Below is a chart showing CTRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) options are showing a volume of 49,240 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 73.7% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $302.50 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 1,935 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,500 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $302.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) saw options trading volume of 5,989 contracts, representing approximately 598,900 underlying shares or approximately 69.5% of JBHT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 861,790 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 3,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares of JBHT. Below is a chart showing JBHT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CTRA options, AMAT options, or JBHT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

