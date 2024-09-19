Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CSTM, MU, NFE

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 165,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 876,300 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) saw options trading volume of 24,650 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 74.5% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,500 underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CSTM options, MU options, or NFE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Analyst Least Favorites
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MBOT
Institutional Holders of SPW
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.