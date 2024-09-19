News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CSTM, MU, NFE

September 19, 2024 — 03:42 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Constellium SE (Symbol: CSTM), where a total of 6,686 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 668,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 79.4% of CSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 842,195 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,079 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 507,900 underlying shares of CSTM. Below is a chart showing CSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 165,635 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 16.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.5% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,763 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 876,300 underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And New Fortress Energy Inc (Symbol: NFE) saw options trading volume of 24,650 contracts, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares or approximately 74.5% of NFE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $13 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 8,695 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 869,500 underlying shares of NFE. Below is a chart showing NFE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $13 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

