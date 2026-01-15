Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CSTL, MOD, UBER

Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD) saw options trading volume of 6,297 contracts, representing approximately 629,700 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,700 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 71,862 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 12,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CSTL options, MOD options, or UBER options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
