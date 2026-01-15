Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CSTL, MOD, UBER

January 15, 2026 — 03:28 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Castle Biosciences Inc (Symbol: CSTL), where a total volume of 1,528 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 152,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45.2% of CSTL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 338,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 1,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,100 underlying shares of CSTL. Below is a chart showing CSTL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Modine Manufacturing Co (Symbol: MOD) saw options trading volume of 6,297 contracts, representing approximately 629,700 underlying shares or approximately 44.2% of MOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,700 underlying shares of MOD. Below is a chart showing MOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

And Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 71,862 contracts, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares or approximately 42% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 17.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $86 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 12,085 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $86 strike highlighted in orange:

