Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRM, VRT, ADBE

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 45,900 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 27,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 28,112 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRM options, VRT options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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