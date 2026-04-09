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CRM

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRM, VRT, ADBE

April 09, 2026 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total volume of 65,416 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,317 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,700 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 45,900 contracts, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 27,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 28,112 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 45% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028, with 1,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 108,700 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, VRT options, or ADBE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Yield
 Institutional Holders of IMPV
 Top Stocks Held By Victor Mashaal

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Yield-> Institutional Holders of IMPV-> Top Stocks Held By Victor Mashaal-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CRM
VRT
ADBE

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