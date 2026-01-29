Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRM, LULU, FANG

January 29, 2026 — 04:00 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Salesforce Inc (Symbol: CRM), where a total of 70,877 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $205 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 2,474 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 247,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 18,192 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,400 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) options are showing a volume of 12,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,500 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CRM options, LULU options, or FANG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

