Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRM, LULU, FANG

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) saw options trading volume of 18,192 contracts, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,064 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,400 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) options are showing a volume of 12,445 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of FANG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 2,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,500 underlying shares of FANG. Below is a chart showing FANG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CRM options, LULU options, or FANG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
