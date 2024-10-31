News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRH, CFLT, SXC

October 31, 2024 — 03:19 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CRH plc (Symbol: CRH), where a total volume of 21,433 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.7% of CRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring November 08, 2024, with 8,099 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 809,900 underlying shares of CRH. Below is a chart showing CRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT) saw options trading volume of 19,826 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of CFLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 9,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 917,200 underlying shares of CFLT. Below is a chart showing CFLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And SunCoke Energy Inc (Symbol: SXC) options are showing a volume of 3,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 343,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of SXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 543,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,400 underlying shares of SXC. Below is a chart showing SXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

