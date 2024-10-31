Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CRH, CFLT, SXC

Confluent Inc (Symbol: CFLT) saw options trading volume of 19,826 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of CFLT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 9,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 917,200 underlying shares of CFLT. Below is a chart showing CFLT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:
And SunCoke Energy Inc (Symbol: SXC) options are showing a volume of 3,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 343,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.1% of SXC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 543,630 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 3,034 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,400 underlying shares of SXC. Below is a chart showing SXC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
