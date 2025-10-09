Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COST, STAA, NVDA

October 09, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 79,648 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 300.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 5,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 554,600 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) saw options trading volume of 20,899 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 244.3% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 855,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 3.2 million contracts, representing approximately 324.9 million underlying shares or approximately 188% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 341,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

