Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COST, STAA, NVDA

Staar Surgical Co. (Symbol: STAA) saw options trading volume of 20,899 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 244.3% of STAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 855,470 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 10,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of STAA. Below is a chart showing STAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 3.2 million contracts, representing approximately 324.9 million underlying shares or approximately 188% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 172.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring October 10, 2025, with 341,255 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 34.1 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, STAA options, or NVDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
