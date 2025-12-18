Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COST, PWR, SBUX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 19,355 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $870 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 913 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 91,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $870 strike highlighted in orange:

Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) saw options trading volume of 6,734 contracts, representing approximately 673,400 underlying shares or approximately 63.8% of PWR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $470 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 1,331 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,100 underlying shares of PWR. Below is a chart showing PWR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $470 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) saw options trading volume of 48,753 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 54.8% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 4,260 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 426,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

