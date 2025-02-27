Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COST, ADSK, PENN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 21,817 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025 , with 903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 16,029 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 113.4% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 1,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 40,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.6% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for COST options, ADSK options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

