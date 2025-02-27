Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COST, ADSK, PENN

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 16,029 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 113.4% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 1,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 40,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.6% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for COST options, ADSK options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RCG
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BPMX
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SSPX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.