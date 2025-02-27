News & Insights

Markets
COST

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COST, ADSK, PENN

February 27, 2025 — 03:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST), where a total volume of 21,817 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 117.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring February 28, 2025, with 903 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 90,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Autodesk Inc (Symbol: ADSK) saw options trading volume of 16,029 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 113.4% of ADSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 1,916 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,600 underlying shares of ADSK. Below is a chart showing ADSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And PENN Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PENN) options are showing a volume of 40,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 109.6% of PENN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $21 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 10,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of PENN. Below is a chart showing PENN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COST options, ADSK options, or PENN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RCG
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BPMX
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SSPX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RCG-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BPMX-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SSPX-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COST
ADSK
PENN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.