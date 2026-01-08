Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COMM, CZR, MARA

January 08, 2026 — 03:19 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CommScope Holding Co Inc (Symbol: COMM), where a total volume of 26,465 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 78.4% of COMM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 8,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 801,100 underlying shares of COMM. Below is a chart showing COMM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) options are showing a volume of 40,070 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 76% of CZR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 21, 2028, with 10,100 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CZR. Below is a chart showing CZR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 264,580 contracts, representing approximately 26.5 million underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 42,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.2 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

