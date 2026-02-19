Markets
COIN

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COIN, SNDK, GOOG

February 19, 2026 — 01:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 72,441 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,745 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 574,500 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) options are showing a volume of 103,255 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 587,000 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 105,185 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,000 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, SNDK options, or GOOG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EASI
 Institutional Holders of LMNX
 VPU Dividend History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding EASI-> Institutional Holders of LMNX-> VPU Dividend History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COIN
SNDK
GOOG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.