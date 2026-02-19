Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: COIN, SNDK, GOOG

SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK) options are showing a volume of 103,255 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.7% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 22.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,870 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 587,000 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOG) saw options trading volume of 105,185 contracts, representing approximately 10.5 million underlying shares or approximately 42.5% of GOOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 552,000 underlying shares of GOOG. Below is a chart showing GOOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:
