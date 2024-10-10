Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CNMD, SHAK, RUN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD), where a total volume of 2,404 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 240,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.9% of CNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 415,335 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of CNMD. Below is a chart showing CNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Shake Shack Inc (Symbol: SHAK) saw options trading volume of 4,176 contracts, representing approximately 417,600 underlying shares or approximately 57% of SHAK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 733,045 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 526 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,600 underlying shares of SHAK. Below is a chart showing SHAK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sunrun Inc (Symbol: RUN) saw options trading volume of 36,476 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.2% of RUN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 5,652 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 565,200 underlying shares of RUN. Below is a chart showing RUN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

