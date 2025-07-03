Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CMA, AMD, DELL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), where a total volume of 14,369 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.4% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 7,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,800 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 504,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 50.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 57,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 46,793 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 24,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

