Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CMA, AMD, DELL

July 03, 2025 — 03:38 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA), where a total volume of 14,369 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.4% of CMA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,038 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 703,800 underlying shares of CMA. Below is a chart showing CMA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 504,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 50.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 57,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 46,793 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 24,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
