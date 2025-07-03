Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CMA, AMD, DELL

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) options are showing a volume of 504,046 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 50.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.7% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 55.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 57,546 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 46,793 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.6% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring July 03, 2025, with 24,116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CMA options, AMD options, or DELL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
