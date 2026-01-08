Markets
CLOV

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CLOV, U, LEN

January 08, 2026 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV), where a total volume of 44,710 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.9% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026, with 18,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 61,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 33,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 34,411 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88.6% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 12,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CLOV options, U options, or LEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 SWCH Options Chain
 Institutional Holders of TBLT
 TTO Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
SWCH Options Chain-> Institutional Holders of TBLT-> TTO Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CLOV
U
LEN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.