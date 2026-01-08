Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CLOV, U, LEN

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 61,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 33,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 34,411 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88.6% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 12,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:
