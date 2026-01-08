Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CLOV, U, LEN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV), where a total volume of 44,710 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 102.9% of CLOV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2 strike put option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 18,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of CLOV. Below is a chart showing CLOV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2 strike highlighted in orange:

Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) options are showing a volume of 61,936 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.9% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 33,076 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lennar Corp (Symbol: LEN) saw options trading volume of 34,411 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 88.6% of LEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 12,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of LEN. Below is a chart showing LEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLOV options, U options, or LEN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.