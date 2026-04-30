Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CLBK, BAND, MARA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Columbia Financial Inc (Symbol: CLBK), where a total of 1,956 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 195,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.1% of CLBK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 232,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,500 underlying shares of CLBK. Below is a chart showing CLBK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Bandwidth Inc (Symbol: BAND) saw options trading volume of 3,690 contracts, representing approximately 369,000 underlying shares or approximately 82.5% of BAND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 447,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of BAND. Below is a chart showing BAND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 354,661 contracts, representing approximately 35.5 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 33,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CLBK options, BAND options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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