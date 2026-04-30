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CLBK

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CLBK, BAND, MARA

April 30, 2026 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Columbia Financial Inc (Symbol: CLBK), where a total of 1,956 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 195,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 84.1% of CLBK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 232,515 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,500 underlying shares of CLBK. Below is a chart showing CLBK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Bandwidth Inc (Symbol: BAND) saw options trading volume of 3,690 contracts, representing approximately 369,000 underlying shares or approximately 82.5% of BAND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 447,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 1,004 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,400 underlying shares of BAND. Below is a chart showing BAND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (Symbol: MARA) saw options trading volume of 354,661 contracts, representing approximately 35.5 million underlying shares or approximately 82% of MARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 33,253 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of MARA. Below is a chart showing MARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CLBK options, BAND options, or MARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Transportation Dividend Stock List
 VHC market cap history
 Larry Robbins Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Transportation Dividend Stock List-> VHC market cap history-> Larry Robbins Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CLBK
BAND
MARA

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