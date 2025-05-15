Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CIM, PLTR, ATKR

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 580,580 contracts, representing approximately 58.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 108.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 32,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
And Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR) saw options trading volume of 2,608 contracts, representing approximately 260,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of ATKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,900 underlying shares of ATKR. Below is a chart showing ATKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CIM options, PLTR options, or ATKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
FEMY YTD Return
Institutional Holders of BDCV
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.