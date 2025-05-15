Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CIM, PLTR, ATKR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), where a total volume of 2,813 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 281,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.9% of CIM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 521,475 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of CIM. Below is a chart showing CIM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 580,580 contracts, representing approximately 58.1 million underlying shares or approximately 53.4% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 108.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 32,132 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR) saw options trading volume of 2,608 contracts, representing approximately 260,800 underlying shares or approximately 51.6% of ATKR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 505,395 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 1,299 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,900 underlying shares of ATKR. Below is a chart showing ATKR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CIM options, PLTR options, or ATKR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

