Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CCL, MA, ZS

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 8,544 contracts, representing approximately 854,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $495 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 1,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,300 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 10,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
