Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CCL, MA, ZS

September 19, 2024 — 03:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL), where a total of 100,238 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 41.5% of CCL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 12,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CCL. Below is a chart showing CCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) saw options trading volume of 8,544 contracts, representing approximately 854,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $495 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 1,413 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,300 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $495 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 10,238 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.4% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 129,800 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CCL options, MA options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

