Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CCK, JNJ, PII

December 05, 2024 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Crown Holdings Inc (Symbol: CCK), where a total of 4,879 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 487,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of CCK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike put option expiring January 17, 2025, with 4,282 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 428,200 underlying shares of CCK. Below is a chart showing CCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ) saw options trading volume of 34,489 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of JNJ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 7,757 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 775,700 underlying shares of JNJ. Below is a chart showing JNJ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Polaris Inc (Symbol: PII) saw options trading volume of 3,024 contracts, representing approximately 302,400 underlying shares or approximately 41.1% of PII's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 735,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 140,000 underlying shares of PII. Below is a chart showing PII's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CCK options, JNJ options, or PII options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Tags

