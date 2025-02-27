Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CBOE, RTX, MA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE), where a total volume of 3,682 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 368,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of CBOE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 734,885 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 2,520 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 252,000 underlying shares of CBOE. Below is a chart showing CBOE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

RTX Corp (Symbol: RTX) saw options trading volume of 22,304 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 45.4% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 15,350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 10,464 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.1% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $575 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 972 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,200 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $575 strike highlighted in orange:

