Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAVA, JPM, WDFC

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 54,876 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 6,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:
And WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) options are showing a volume of 1,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 126,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,700 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, JPM options, or WDFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: DIT Next Earnings Date
Institutional Holders of WBEV
PXR Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.