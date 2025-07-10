Markets
CAVA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAVA, JPM, WDFC

July 10, 2025 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total of 26,608 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 4,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,800 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 54,876 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 6,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) options are showing a volume of 1,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 126,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,700 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, JPM options, or WDFC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 DIT Next Earnings Date
 Institutional Holders of WBEV
 PXR Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
DIT Next Earnings Date-> Institutional Holders of WBEV-> PXR Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CAVA
JPM
WDFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.