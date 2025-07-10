Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAVA, JPM, WDFC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total of 26,608 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 4,558 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,800 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) saw options trading volume of 54,876 contracts, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $290 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 6,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,500 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

And WD-40 Co (Symbol: WDFC) options are showing a volume of 1,269 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 126,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.9% of WDFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,000 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,700 underlying shares of WDFC. Below is a chart showing WDFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

