CAVA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAVA, AAPL, CVI

February 27, 2025 — 03:22 pm EST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA), where a total of 40,046 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 133.3% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring April 17, 2025, with 6,954 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 695,400 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 638,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 54,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) options are showing a volume of 12,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.3% of CVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 996,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 9,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 956,500 underlying shares of CVI. Below is a chart showing CVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

