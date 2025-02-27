Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAVA, AAPL, CVI

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 638,811 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 63.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.2% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 54,911 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.5 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
And CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) options are showing a volume of 12,780 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 128.3% of CVI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 996,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike put option expiring March 21, 2025, with 9,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 956,500 underlying shares of CVI. Below is a chart showing CVI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CAVA options, AAPL options, or CVI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
