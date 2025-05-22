Markets
CARR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CARR, NEE, INTU

May 22, 2025 — 01:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR), where a total of 52,340 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.6% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 12,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) options are showing a volume of 78,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,600 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 7,718 contracts, representing approximately 771,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,600 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CARR options, NEE options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ESPR Average Annual Return
 CSBK Insider Buying
 VLDR shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ESPR Average Annual Return-> CSBK Insider Buying-> VLDR shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CARR
NEE
INTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.