Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CARR, NEE, INTU

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR), where a total of 52,340 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.6% of CARR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $72.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025 , with 12,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of CARR. Below is a chart showing CARR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $72.50 strike highlighted in orange:

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) options are showing a volume of 78,206 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 7.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of NEE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $62.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 5,386 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,600 underlying shares of NEE. Below is a chart showing NEE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $62.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Intuit Inc (Symbol: INTU) saw options trading volume of 7,718 contracts, representing approximately 771,800 underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of INTU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $640 strike put option expiring May 23, 2025, with 746 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,600 underlying shares of INTU. Below is a chart showing INTU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $640 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CARR options, NEE options, or INTU options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

