Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAR, RKLB, CMPX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 38,605 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 128.1% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026 , with 2,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 312,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.2% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 23,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Compass Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CMPX) saw options trading volume of 27,391 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 109.2% of CMPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CMPX. Below is a chart showing CMPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, RKLB options, or CMPX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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