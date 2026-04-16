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CAR

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAR, RKLB, CMPX

April 16, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 38,605 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 128.1% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 2,015 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,500 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Rocket Lab Corp (Symbol: RKLB) options are showing a volume of 312,719 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 31.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 124.2% of RKLB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 25.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 23,187 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of RKLB. Below is a chart showing RKLB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Compass Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CMPX) saw options trading volume of 27,391 contracts, representing approximately 2.7 million underlying shares or approximately 109.2% of CMPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring May 15, 2026, with 10,982 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CMPX. Below is a chart showing CMPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, RKLB options, or CMPX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Insiders Are Buying But Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AMCA
 Top Stocks Held By Prem Watsa

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Insiders Are Buying But Hedge Funds Are Selling-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AMCA-> Top Stocks Held By Prem Watsa-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CAR
RKLB
CMPX

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