Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAR, COHR, MATX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR), where a total of 2,228 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 222,800 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.1% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 528,975 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $131 strike call option expiring January 23, 2026 , with 402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,200 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $131 strike highlighted in orange:

Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) saw options trading volume of 15,999 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 3,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,000 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) saw options trading volume of 1,128 contracts, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAR options, COHR options, or MATX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

