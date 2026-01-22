Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAR, COHR, MATX

Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) saw options trading volume of 15,999 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike put option expiring January 30, 2026, with 3,700 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 370,000 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX) saw options trading volume of 1,128 contracts, representing approximately 112,800 underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of MATX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 274,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,700 underlying shares of MATX. Below is a chart showing MATX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
