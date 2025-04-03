Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, MCD, GOOGL

April 03, 2025 — 01:19 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 134,454 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 6,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,600 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 28,132 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 77.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $322.50 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 2,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $322.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 248,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 20,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for C options, MCD options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
