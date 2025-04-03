Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: C, MCD, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C), where a total of 134,454 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 13.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.4% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 6,476 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 647,600 underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) saw options trading volume of 28,132 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 77.5% of MCD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $322.50 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 2,258 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,800 underlying shares of MCD. Below is a chart showing MCD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $322.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 248,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 24.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 20,897 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

