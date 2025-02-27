Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BURL, WMT, NVAX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 4,921 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 492,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 982,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025 , with 2,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,600 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 95,943 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 6,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 684,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 18,828 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,000 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

