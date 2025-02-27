News & Insights

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BURL, WMT, NVAX

February 27, 2025 — 03:22 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL), where a total volume of 4,921 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 492,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 982,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $255 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 2,246 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 224,600 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $255 strike highlighted in orange:

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 95,943 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 6,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 684,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 18,828 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,000 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
