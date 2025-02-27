Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BURL, WMT, NVAX

Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT) saw options trading volume of 95,943 contracts, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares or approximately 49.2% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 6,848 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 684,800 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:
And Novavax, Inc. (Symbol: NVAX) saw options trading volume of 18,828 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of NVAX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 2,960 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 296,000 underlying shares of NVAX. Below is a chart showing NVAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BURL options, WMT options, or NVAX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Closed End Funds List
Funds Holding ESCA
NSA Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.