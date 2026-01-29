Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BULL, MP, CHTR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BULL), where a total of 59,488 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.7% of BULL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 11.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2028 , with 14,250 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of BULL. Below is a chart showing BULL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

MP Materials Corp (Symbol: MP) options are showing a volume of 52,245 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.3% of MP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring January 30, 2026, with 4,245 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 424,500 underlying shares of MP. Below is a chart showing MP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 9,365 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 936,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.3% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,103 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,300 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:

