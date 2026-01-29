Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BRZE, DJT, VPG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Braze Inc (Symbol: BRZE), where a total volume of 11,775 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.1% of BRZE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 7,025 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 702,500 underlying shares of BRZE. Below is a chart showing BRZE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 34,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 15,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vishay Precision Group Inc. (Symbol: VPG) saw options trading volume of 1,375 contracts, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of VPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 285,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,900 underlying shares of VPG. Below is a chart showing VPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

