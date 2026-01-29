Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BRZE, DJT, VPG

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) options are showing a volume of 34,878 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.8% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike call option expiring February 06, 2026, with 15,443 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Vishay Precision Group Inc. (Symbol: VPG) saw options trading volume of 1,375 contracts, representing approximately 137,500 underlying shares or approximately 48.2% of VPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 285,285 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 40,900 underlying shares of VPG. Below is a chart showing VPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
