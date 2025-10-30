Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BORR, DOCU, TEAM

October 30, 2025 — 03:25 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Borr Drilling Ltd (Symbol: BORR), where a total of 20,767 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of BORR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BORR. Below is a chart showing BORR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 12,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 3,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,700 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 13,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,900 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
