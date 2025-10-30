Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BORR, DOCU, TEAM

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 12,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 3,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,700 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 13,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,900 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BORR options, DOCU options, or TEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
