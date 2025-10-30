Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BORR, DOCU, TEAM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Borr Drilling Ltd (Symbol: BORR), where a total of 20,767 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of BORR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 10,164 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BORR. Below is a chart showing BORR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 12,806 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.3% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 3,387 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 338,700 underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Atlassian Corp (Symbol: TEAM) options are showing a volume of 13,291 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.6% of TEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 1,049 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,900 underlying shares of TEAM. Below is a chart showing TEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

