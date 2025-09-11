Markets
BKNG

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BKNG, LLY, HUT

September 11, 2025 — 03:29 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 1,294 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 129,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 182,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8000 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 30,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 38,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,900 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BKNG options, LLY options, or HUT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 THW shares outstanding history
 MEDP shares outstanding history
 ETFs Holding JJSF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
THW shares outstanding history-> MEDP shares outstanding history-> ETFs Holding JJSF-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BKNG
LLY
HUT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.