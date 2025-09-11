Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BKNG, LLY, HUT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG), where a total volume of 1,294 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 129,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.9% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 182,455 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $8000 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 116 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 11,600 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8000 strike highlighted in orange:

Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 30,140 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.1% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $760 strike call option expiring September 12, 2025, with 1,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,200 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $760 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hut 8 Corp (Symbol: HUT) options are showing a volume of 38,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.9% of HUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 7,169 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 716,900 underlying shares of HUT. Below is a chart showing HUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

