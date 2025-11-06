Markets
BILL

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BILL, HUBS, IOSP

November 06, 2025 — 03:34 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total volume of 34,169 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 146.6% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025, with 6,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,500 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) saw options trading volume of 9,317 contracts, representing approximately 931,700 underlying shares or approximately 135.3% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,500 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP) options are showing a volume of 2,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 216,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.4% of IOSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,100 underlying shares of IOSP. Below is a chart showing IOSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BILL options, HUBS options, or IOSP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Average
 NPWR market cap history
 Funds Holding SOPA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 Day Moving Average-> NPWR market cap history-> Funds Holding SOPA-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BILL
HUBS
IOSP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.