Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BILL, HUBS, IOSP

HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) saw options trading volume of 9,317 contracts, representing approximately 931,700 underlying shares or approximately 135.3% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,500 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:
And Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP) options are showing a volume of 2,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 216,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.4% of IOSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,100 underlying shares of IOSP. Below is a chart showing IOSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.