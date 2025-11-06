Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BILL, HUBS, IOSP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in BILL Holdings Inc (Symbol: BILL), where a total volume of 34,169 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 146.6% of BILL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring November 07, 2025 , with 6,285 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 628,500 underlying shares of BILL. Below is a chart showing BILL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

HubSpot Inc (Symbol: HUBS) saw options trading volume of 9,317 contracts, representing approximately 931,700 underlying shares or approximately 135.3% of HUBS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike put option expiring December 19, 2025, with 3,415 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,500 underlying shares of HUBS. Below is a chart showing HUBS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

And Innospec Inc (Symbol: IOSP) options are showing a volume of 2,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 216,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 132.4% of IOSP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,275 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring November 21, 2025, with 2,161 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 216,100 underlying shares of IOSP. Below is a chart showing IOSP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

