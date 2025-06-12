Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BG, NET, RKT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bunge Global SA (Symbol: BG), where a total volume of 9,880 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 988,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.9% of BG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 8,148 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,800 underlying shares of BG. Below is a chart showing BG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 17,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 8,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 888,300 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 62,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 20,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BG options, NET options, or RKT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

