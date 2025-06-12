Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BG, NET, RKT

CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) options are showing a volume of 17,059 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.7% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 8,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 888,300 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Rocket Companies Inc Class A (Symbol: RKT) options are showing a volume of 62,247 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of RKT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 20,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of RKT. Below is a chart showing RKT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
