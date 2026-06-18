Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BFLY, INTC, ALG

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 1.2 million contracts, representing approximately 124.9 million underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 127.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 123,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG) options are showing a volume of 1,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.5% of ALG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of ALG. Below is a chart showing ALG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BFLY options, INTC options, or ALG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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