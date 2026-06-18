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BFLY

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BFLY, INTC, ALG

June 18, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Butterfly Network Inc (Symbol: BFLY), where a total volume of 50,922 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 5.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 104.5% of BFLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,784 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of BFLY. Below is a chart showing BFLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) saw options trading volume of 1.2 million contracts, representing approximately 124.9 million underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 127.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 123,998 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.4 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Alamo Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALG) options are showing a volume of 1,604 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 160,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.5% of ALG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 164,440 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of ALG. Below is a chart showing ALG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BFLY options, INTC options, or ALG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further BFLY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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BFLY
INTC
ALG

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