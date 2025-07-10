Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BFH, RH, RARE

July 10, 2025 — 03:30 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Bread Financial Holdings Inc (Symbol: BFH), where a total of 10,213 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 136.1% of BFH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 750,245 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of BFH. Below is a chart showing BFH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 21,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,100 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE) saw options trading volume of 15,253 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 126.4% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,700 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BFH options, RH options, or RARE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
