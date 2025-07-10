Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BFH, RH, RARE

RH (Symbol: RH) options are showing a volume of 21,351 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.2% of RH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 194,100 underlying shares of RH. Below is a chart showing RH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (Symbol: RARE) saw options trading volume of 15,253 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 126.4% of RARE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,287 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 328,700 underlying shares of RARE. Below is a chart showing RARE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BFH options, RH options, or RARE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
