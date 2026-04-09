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BE

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BE, CIFR, FIX

April 09, 2026 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Bloom Energy Corp (Symbol: BE), where a total volume of 64,197 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 66.5% of BE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,200 underlying shares of BE. Below is a chart showing BE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Cipher Digital Inc (Symbol: CIFR) saw options trading volume of 156,638 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of CIFR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 9,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 927,400 underlying shares of CIFR. Below is a chart showing CIFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) saw options trading volume of 2,499 contracts, representing approximately 249,900 underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of FIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1260 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,200 underlying shares of FIX. Below is a chart showing FIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BE options, CIFR options, or FIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling
 Funds Holding PGC
 Warren Buffett Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Energy Stocks Hedge Funds Are Selling-> Funds Holding PGC-> Warren Buffett Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BE
CIFR
FIX

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