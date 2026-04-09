Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BE, CIFR, FIX

Cipher Digital Inc (Symbol: CIFR) saw options trading volume of 156,638 contracts, representing approximately 15.7 million underlying shares or approximately 63.6% of CIFR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $16 strike put option expiring April 24, 2026, with 9,274 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 927,400 underlying shares of CIFR. Below is a chart showing CIFR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:
And Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) saw options trading volume of 2,499 contracts, representing approximately 249,900 underlying shares or approximately 62.8% of FIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 398,230 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1260 strike put option expiring April 17, 2026, with 412 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 41,200 underlying shares of FIX. Below is a chart showing FIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1260 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BE options, CIFR options, or FIX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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