Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BAX, CI, DXCM

The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 12,876 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 94.6% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,700 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:
And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 34,647 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 14,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
