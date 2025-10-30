Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BAX, CI, DXCM

October 30, 2025 — 01:17 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX), where a total of 68,362 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 126.9% of BAX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike put option expiring December 05, 2025, with 32,024 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of BAX. Below is a chart showing BAX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI) saw options trading volume of 12,876 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 94.6% of CI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring October 31, 2025, with 847 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,700 underlying shares of CI. Below is a chart showing CI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) saw options trading volume of 34,647 contracts, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares or approximately 79.6% of DXCM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring October 31, 2025, with 14,295 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of DXCM. Below is a chart showing DXCM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BAX options, CI options, or DXCM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

