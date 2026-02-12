Markets
BA

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BA, EXPE, AR

February 12, 2026 — 03:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 63,211 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 5,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 19,041 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 2,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 44,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 30,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, EXPE options, or AR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Howard Marks
 KDMN shares outstanding history
 LYB YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Howard Marks-> KDMN shares outstanding history-> LYB YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BA
EXPE
AR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.