Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BA, EXPE, AR

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 19,041 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 2,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:
And Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 44,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 30,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BA options, EXPE options, or AR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Top Stocks Held By Howard Marks
KDMN shares outstanding history
LYB YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.