Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BA, EXPE, AR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total of 63,211 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 78% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026 , with 5,661 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,100 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) saw options trading volume of 19,041 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $260 strike call option expiring February 13, 2026, with 2,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 270,300 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $260 strike highlighted in orange:

And Antero Resources Corp (Symbol: AR) options are showing a volume of 44,522 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of AR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 30,167 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of AR. Below is a chart showing AR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BA options, EXPE options, or AR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.