Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BA, BKNG, OXY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 40,172 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025 , with 2,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,073 contracts, representing approximately 107,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5000 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 78 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 45,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

