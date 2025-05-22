Markets
Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: BA, BKNG, OXY

May 22, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), where a total volume of 40,172 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 46.6% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring May 23, 2025, with 2,917 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 291,700 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Booking Holdings Inc (Symbol: BKNG) saw options trading volume of 1,073 contracts, representing approximately 107,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.5% of BKNG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 230,520 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5000 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 78 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7,800 underlying shares of BKNG. Below is a chart showing BKNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) options are showing a volume of 45,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of OXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 10,228 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of OXY. Below is a chart showing OXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BA options, BKNG options, or OXY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
