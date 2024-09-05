Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXP, NSSC, HOOD

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 11,185 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,100 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC) options are showing a volume of 2,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 244,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of NSSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of NSSC. Below is a chart showing NSSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 70,021 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 13,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

