Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXP, NSSC, HOOD

September 05, 2024 — 03:18 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total volume of 11,185 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.6% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 721 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 72,100 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC) options are showing a volume of 2,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 244,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of NSSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of NSSC. Below is a chart showing NSSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 70,021 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 13,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
