Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXP, NSSC, HOOD

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: NSSC) options are showing a volume of 2,444 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 244,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of NSSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 517,270 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 1,036 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,600 underlying shares of NSSC. Below is a chart showing NSSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) saw options trading volume of 70,021 contracts, representing approximately 7.0 million underlying shares or approximately 46.2% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 06, 2024, with 13,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AXP options, NSSC options, or HOOD options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dow Average Annual Return
Funds Holding APTS
FRSX YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.