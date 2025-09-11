Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXP, MTN, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP), where a total of 12,920 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.1% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 1,205 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,500 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) saw options trading volume of 2,948 contracts, representing approximately 294,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 545,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,700 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 45,275 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,900 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

