Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AXP, MTN, AMAT

Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) saw options trading volume of 2,948 contracts, representing approximately 294,800 underlying shares or approximately 54.1% of MTN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 545,315 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 1,937 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,700 underlying shares of MTN. Below is a chart showing MTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 45,275 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 53% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,319 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 331,900 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
