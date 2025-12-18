Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, MRNA, IBM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 357,843 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 35.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025 , with 23,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 83,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 17,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 24,275 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

