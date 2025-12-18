Markets
AVGO

Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: AVGO, MRNA, IBM

December 18, 2025 — 01:23 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), where a total volume of 357,843 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 35.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 97.2% of AVGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 23,223 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of AVGO. Below is a chart showing AVGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) options are showing a volume of 83,430 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike call option expiring December 19, 2025, with 17,666 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) saw options trading volume of 24,275 contracts, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares or approximately 69.3% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 5,440 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 544,000 underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVGO options, MRNA options, or IBM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of PHIO
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SLF
 WDI Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of PHIO-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SLF-> WDI Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVGO
MRNA
IBM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.